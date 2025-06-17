Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Carney to hold talks with Modi, Zelenskyy as G7 summit enters final day

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2025 7:29 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hosting G7 marks Carney’s first big test on world stage'
Hosting G7 marks Carney’s first big test on world stage
RELATED: Hosting G7 marks Carney's first big test on world stage
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney is to hold bilateral talks with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Alberta today.

The G7 will continue for its second and final day without U.S. President Donald Trump who left the talks ahead of schedule on Monday.

Trump said he left due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, and he is missing the day Carney had scheduled to focus on foreign policy.

Click to play video: 'Carney extends G7 invite to other countries — but is the cost worth the value?'
Carney extends G7 invite to other countries — but is the cost worth the value?
Trending Now

Carney will meet privately with Zelenskyy, who is set to join a G7 leaders working breakfast session on ending Russia’s invasion.

Story continues below advertisement

Modi will meet with Carney late this afternoon after attending various meetings today, including a discussion on energy sovereignty with peers from Brazil, South Africa and Mexico.

Modi’s visit has prompted loud protest from Sikh separatist groups, after the RCMP accused New Delhi of involvement in extortion, coercion and homicide.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices