June 21 – Oil Country Roofing and Siding

By Karlee Kitt 880CHED
Posted June 16, 2025 4:05 pm
Honest work with trusted results… THAT’S the Oil Country way!
Tune in Saturday June 21st  at noon for Talk To The Experts, as Rob Bedard from Oil Country Roofing and Siding discusses all things home exterior, like the importance of checking your roof after a strong wind storm, exterior insulation, windows and doors, eavestrough maintenance and so much more! With over 20 years of experience, get advice from a trusted company like Oil Country Roofing and Siding!

