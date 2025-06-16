29-year-old man presumed drowned in Cabin Lake within Cypress Provincial Park

Send this page to someone via email

A search will begin Monday for a missing man who is presumed drowned in Cabin Lake within Cypress Provincial Park.

West Vancouver police said emergency services were called to the park at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday after a man was swimming across the lake with his fiancée when he began to struggle.

The man has not been identified but police said he is a 29-year-old from Burnaby.

“There were several independent witnesses who saw the young man in distress and observed his companion attempting to assist him,” Sgt. Chris Bigland with West Vancouver police said in a release.

“Unfortunately, he slipped beneath the surface of the water and has not been seen since.”

The search to locate and recover the body of the missing swimmer will be conducted by members of West Vancouver police, North Shore Rescue and the BC RCMP Underwater Recovery Unit.

“This is a complex mission given the location of the scene and the equipment required,” Bigland said. “We are asking the public to stay away from the area of Cabin Lake in Cypress Mountain Park.”

Police said the victim’s family has been notified.

Anyone who is struggling with what they witnessed is encouraged to reach out to victim services at 604-925-7468.