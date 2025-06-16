Surrey police search for 12-year-old girl who went missing almost a week ago

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey police are appealing to the public to help find a 12-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week.

Siarra Bartha was last seen on June 10, 2025, at approximately 4:30 p.m., leaving her home in the 11300 block of Landsdowne Drive in Surrey.

Bartha is described as five-foot-two, approximately 100 pounds, with maroon-coloured shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black tights, a grey tank top and white Nike sneakers.

Police said it is out of character for her to not make contact with her community support for this long.

Anyone who has any information about Bartha is asked to contact Surrey Police Service’s Missing Persons Unit at 604-599-0502 or the non-emergency phone number at 604-599-0502 and quote file 25-32870 (SU).

