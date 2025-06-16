Brad Paisley to headline Friday night concert at 2025 Grey Cup Festival

Send this page to someone via email

Country star Brad Paisley will perform at the 2025 Grey Cup Festival in November.

The Grey Cup game is scheduled for Nov. 16 at Winnipeg’s Princess Auto Stadium.

Paisley will perform Nov. 14 at Canada Life Centre and be the Grey Cup Festival’s official Friday Night headliner. Paisley will appear in Manitoba as part of his Truck Still Works World Tour.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Paisley, 52, is a decorated musician, having won three Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards and 15 Academy of Country Music Awards. He has also received 14 Country Music Association Awards.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday. A separate ticket is required for the concert and isn’t included in the three-day 2025 Grey Cup Festival concert series and team social pass.