Sports

Brad Paisley to headline Friday night concert at 2025 Grey Cup Festival

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2025 10:29 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Grey Cup tickets on sale to the public'
Grey Cup tickets on sale to the public
RELATED: Tickets to the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg are on sale to the public. – Jun 6, 2025
Country star Brad Paisley will perform at the 2025 Grey Cup Festival in November.

The Grey Cup game is scheduled for Nov. 16 at Winnipeg’s Princess Auto Stadium.

Paisley will perform Nov. 14 at Canada Life Centre and be the Grey Cup Festival’s official Friday Night headliner. Paisley will appear in Manitoba as part of his Truck Still Works World Tour.

Paisley, 52, is a decorated musician, having won three Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards and 15 Academy of Country Music Awards. He has also received 14 Country Music Association Awards.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday. A separate ticket is required for the concert and isn’t included in the three-day 2025 Grey Cup Festival concert series and team social pass.

Click to play video: '2025 Grey Cup logo, theme unveiled'
2025 Grey Cup logo, theme unveiled
© 2025 The Canadian Press

