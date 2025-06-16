ANALYSIS: Jets could have a number of holes to fill in free agency

With two weeks remaining before the NHL free agent market opens, there could be a few openings on the Winnipeg Jets roster depending on how things shake out over the next month or so.

As we speak today, there is no certainty the quartet of Nikolaj Ehlers, Mason Appleton, Brandon Tanev and Haydn Fleury will remain with Winnipeg come July 1.

There is far more clarity on the futures of pending restricted free agents Gabe Vilardi, Morgan Barron and Dylan Samberg, but still, no guarantee deals will be completed with one, two, or all three members of that trio when training camp begins around the third week of September.

And for those who haven’t taken the time to check out the 2025 free-agent crop, in my opinion, the branches are pretty bare on that tree.

If Ehlers chooses to hit the open market — as all indications suggest he will — do the Jets have any chance at enticing Mitch Marner or Sam Bennett to fill that vacancy in the top six?

Would Patrick Kane or Brock Boeser be a worthwhile investment to consider?

And that leaves Vlad Gavrikov and Aaron Ekblad as impact-worthy additions to the top four on the blue line who would be worth the risk of a contract offer of any term beyond five years.

Remember those words of Kevin Cheveldayoff a year ago? The Jets GM openly challenged Winnipeg’s prospects to be ready to grab the brass ring at camp and then the preseason.

As it turned out, none really did. Any form of a window of opportunity pretty much slammed shut in the wake of a historic 15-1 start to the season.

For Brad Lambert, Nikita Chibrikov, Parker Ford and Elias Salomonsson, it could very well be a second straight chance to make it impossible for the coaching staff and management to NOT include them on the opening day roster.

Perhaps Brayden Yager, Colby Barlow or Jacob Julien take an unanticipated step forward straight out of the junior ranks.

Until the grey area becomes more black and white, it would be best to not rule out any potential scenario that exists, heading into this third week of June.