Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

ANALYSIS: Jets could have a number of holes to fill in free agency

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted June 16, 2025 9:45 am
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky
ANALYSIS: Jets could have a number of holes to fill in free agency - image View image in full screen

With two weeks remaining before the NHL free agent market opens, there could be a few openings on the Winnipeg Jets roster depending on how things shake out over the next month or so.

As we speak today, there is no certainty the quartet of Nikolaj Ehlers, Mason Appleton, Brandon Tanev and Haydn Fleury will remain with Winnipeg come July 1.

Story continues below advertisement

There is far more clarity on the futures of pending restricted free agents Gabe Vilardi, Morgan Barron and Dylan Samberg, but still, no guarantee deals will be completed with one, two, or all three members of that trio when training camp begins around the third week of September.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

And for those who haven’t taken the time to check out the 2025 free-agent crop, in my opinion, the branches are pretty bare on that tree.

If Ehlers chooses to hit the open market — as all indications suggest he will — do the Jets have any chance at enticing Mitch Marner or Sam Bennett to fill that vacancy in the top six?

Would Patrick Kane or Brock Boeser be a worthwhile investment to consider?

And that leaves Vlad Gavrikov and Aaron Ekblad as impact-worthy additions to the top four on the blue line who would be worth the risk of a contract offer of any term beyond five years.

Story continues below advertisement

Remember those words of Kevin Cheveldayoff a year ago? The Jets GM openly challenged Winnipeg’s prospects to be ready to grab the brass ring at camp and then the preseason.

As it turned out, none really did. Any form of a window of opportunity pretty much slammed shut in the wake of a historic 15-1 start to the season.

For Brad Lambert, Nikita Chibrikov, Parker Ford and Elias Salomonsson, it could very well be a second straight chance to make it impossible for the coaching staff and management to NOT include them on the opening day roster.

Perhaps Brayden Yager, Colby Barlow or Jacob Julien take an unanticipated step forward straight out of the junior ranks.

Until the grey area becomes more black and white, it would be best to not rule out any potential scenario that exists, heading into this third week of June.

Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: Looking to the offseason'
John Shannon on the Jets: Looking to the offseason
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices