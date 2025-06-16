Higher doses of Zepbound to be offered on Eli Lilly website

See more sharing options

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly said on Monday it will offer the higher-dose versions of its popular weight-loss drug Zepbound on its website LillyDirect, with shipments starting in early August.

The company said the 12.5 milligrams and 15 mg doses of the drug will be available for US$499 per month on the website with shipments to self-paying patients.

Healthcare providers can begin prescribing the 12.5 mg and 15 mg vials on July 7, the company added.

Lilly began offering vials of the two lowest doses of Zepbound, typically sold in auto-injector pens, in August last year.

In February, the company started offering the vials at a discount.