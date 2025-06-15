Plane spotters in Calgary hope for glimpse of Air Force 1 at G7

Send this page to someone via email

Airplane enthusiasts are setting up at the Calgary International Airport in hopes of seeing some exciting aircraft land for the start of the G7 leaders’ summit in nearby Kananaskis, Alta.

View image in full screen Several V-22 Osprey, tilt rotor aircraft are seen on the runway at Calgary International Airport after they arrived prior to the start of the G7 summit. Global News

Corbin Johnson wants to catch a glimpse of the plane carrying U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Air Force 1 is certainly the gold standard, but I think myself and everyone else is very excited to see all the other aircraft are coming,” Corbin Johnson said Saturday, as he checked out a viewing area of the airport.

The spot is also one of three designated demonstration zones that police have set up in Calgary, with another in Banff.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is hosting G7 leaders from the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and Italy, who were expected to arrive Sunday for the start of the three-day summit in Kananaskis, southwest of Calgary in the Rocky Mountains.

Some leaders of non-member countries, including Ukraine and India, are also set to attend.

View image in full screen With world leaders arriving in Calgary for the G7 leaders’ summit in Kananaskis, Alta., airplane enthusiasts, like Corbin Johnson, are setting up shop at the Calgary airport in hopes of seeing some exciting aircraft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

Johnson, a camera around his neck, said he posts all his plane photos on Instagram.

“My love of airplanes, I would say started right here, where we’re standing. My parents would take me here to plane spot and look at all the planes that would come through here,” he said.

“This is absolutely my number 1 hobby. It’s something you can make as full time as you kind of want to.”

While Johnson and some other plane spotters were getting the lay of the land, several police vehicles drove through the parking lot.

A sign on the runway fence topped with barbed wire warns: “No Drone Zone.” Air restrictions over the airport and Kananaskis Village went into effect Saturday morning.

Police said they have received indications that protesters are expected, and the demonstrations are to be broadcast on TVs set up for the leaders in Kananaskis.

RCMP Chief Supt. David Hall said he just wants the protests to be peaceful.

“We know it’s important for people to have their message seen and heard by the world leaders, and it’s for this reason we’ve established live feeds,” he said.

“We police behaviours and not beliefs. And so I’d just encourage everyone to look to conduct any demonstration activity over the next few days in a lawful, peaceful and safe manner.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2025.

