Health

Measles circulating in northeastern B.C. community, health officials warn

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2025 5:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta measles cases highest in 50 years'
Alberta measles cases highest in 50 years
RELATED: Alberta measles cases highest in 50 years
A health authority in northern British Columbia says measles is officially circulating in a remote community in the province’s northeast.

Northern Health says multiple lab-confirmed cases of measles have been confirmed in Wonowon, about 89 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John, B.C.

It notes the first case appears to have been travel-related, but now says the virus has spread and has been circulating in the area since late May.

Northern Health says residents may have been exposed in several neighbouring communities including Fort St. John, adding one potential point of contact took place at the city’s hospital emergency room between midnight and 4 a.m. on June 2.

Click to play video: 'First case of measles in more than a decade confirmed in Peterborough'
First case of measles in more than a decade confirmed in Peterborough
Measles is a highly infectious disease transmitted by airborne spread, with initial symptoms that include fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

A rash often develops a few days later, beginning on the face and then spreading down the body.

Northern Health is warning people who are experiencing these symptoms to self-isolate for at least four days to prevent the spread.

For anyone who has serious symptoms, the health authority is asking people to call ahead before visiting their local healthcare provider or emergency department.

Ontario reported 74 new measles cases over the last week as of Thursday, bringing the total number of people in the province who have fallen ill to 2,083 since October.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

