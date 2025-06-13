Menu

Fire

Owner of iconic La Ronge business grapples with wildfire decimation

By Chris Vandenbreekel Global News
Posted June 13, 2025 7:20 pm
1 min read
Robertson’s Trading Post Aftermath
Scott Robertson lost his family business in downtown La Ronge, but managed to fight flames away from his own cabin.
The iconic Robertson’s Trading Post in La Ronge, Sask. went up in flames as a wildfire bore down on the northern community.

Owner Scott Robertson is still coming to terms with the shocking loss, despite being able to save his own family cabin by staying behind and fighting the flames himself.

He showed Global News the damage the PISEW fire wrought firsthand.

