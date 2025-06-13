Owner of iconic La Ronge business grapples with wildfire decimation

The iconic Robertson’s Trading Post in La Ronge, Sask. went up in flames as a wildfire bore down on the northern community.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Owner Scott Robertson is still coming to terms with the shocking loss, despite being able to save his own family cabin by staying behind and fighting the flames himself.
Trending Now
He showed Global News the damage the PISEW fire wrought firsthand.
Comments