Owner of iconic La Ronge business grapples with wildfire decimation

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The iconic Robertson’s Trading Post in La Ronge, Sask. went up in flames as a wildfire bore down on the northern community.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Owner Scott Robertson is still coming to terms with the shocking loss, despite being able to save his own family cabin by staying behind and fighting the flames himself.

He showed Global News the damage the PISEW fire wrought firsthand.