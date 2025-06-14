Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Formula 1 race parks city-wide transit strike in Montreal 

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 14, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'F1 weekend kicks off in Montreal with opening race'
F1 weekend kicks off in Montreal with opening race
WATCH: F1 weekend kicks off in Montreal with opening race
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A sweeping city-wide transit strike has been temporarily halted for Montreal’s Formula One Grand Prix, as hundreds of thousands of tourists flood the city for the weekend event.

Maintenance workers with Montreal’s public transit agency (STM) launched a strike on Monday, disrupting service across the city after more than a year of stalled contract negotiations.

About 2,400 mechanics walked off the job, reducing bus and metro service to just 50 per cent — operating only during morning and evening rush hours, as well as late at night.

However, full service resumed Friday and will continue through Sunday to accommodate the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

The temporary pause in the strike was mandated to handle the surge in transit demand during the major international event.

Click to play video: 'Montreal officials say they’ve left no stone unturned to prepare for Grand Prix after last year’s scandal'
Montreal officials say they’ve left no stone unturned to prepare for Grand Prix after last year’s scandal

Reduced service will resume on Monday and continue until the strike officially ends on June 17. The first mediation session between the STM and unionized workers is also set for Monday.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The union says negotiations have stalled on such things as the use of subcontracting and on scheduling, especially around night shifts.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The head of the maintenance workers’ union has warned that the strike could escalate if a deal isn’t reached.

Bruno Jeannotte, the president of the maintenance workers’ union, told reporters that the assigned mediator is slated to meet separately with both sides to get familiar with each party’s position.

Transit service resumed normal schedules Friday as part of the three-day reprieve with full-day, regular-frequency metro and bus service running through Sunday.

The temporary return to normal operations was authorized by Quebec’s labour tribunal, the Tribunal administratif du travail, which approved the measure to handle the expected surge in ridership for the event.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices