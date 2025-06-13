‘Fire everywhere’: Squamish wildfire burns within 40 feet of home

Send this page to someone via email

It was a close call on Friday morning for a homeowner in Squamish as the Dryden Creek fire came dangerously close to a property.

At 5:15 a.m. the fire had burned within about 40 feet of Gavin Singh’s home.

A Global News camera and reporter were in the vicinity, saw the flames and knocked on the door of Singh’s home. Luckily the homeowners had just woken up as well and had called 911.

Fire crews arrived within a few minutes, set up a sprinkler system and doused the trees behind the home.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We did hear a tree crackle first and then we heard a huge noise that was a tree fall and then after that, we woke up and we saw … fire everywhere,” Singh said.

Chief Aaron Foote with Squamish Fire Rescue Services said they set up a sprinkler system so they don’t have to put their crews at risk in the forest.

Story continues below advertisement

3:33 Weather aids Squamish fire fight

The fire is still mapped at 59.5 hectares and classified as out of control.

An evacuation alert remains in place and Alice Lake Provincial Park was evacuated as a precaution.

Foot said conditions remain favourable and there was some rain overnight.