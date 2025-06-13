SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

‘Fire everywhere’: Squamish wildfire burns within 40 feet of home

By Amy Judd & Troy Charles Global News
Posted June 13, 2025 4:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Favourable conditions in Squamish as crews continue to battle wildfire'
Favourable conditions in Squamish as crews continue to battle wildfire
The cool, damp weather is making for ideal conditions for crews battling the wildfire burning in Squamish, allowing them to get the upperhand on the blaze, five days after it was first spotted. But as Troy Charles reports, despite the change in the weather, the forest is still tinder-dry and the fire danger remains high.
It was a close call on Friday morning for a homeowner in Squamish as the Dryden Creek fire came dangerously close to a property.

At 5:15 a.m. the fire had burned within about 40 feet of Gavin Singh’s home.

A Global News camera and reporter were in the vicinity, saw the flames and knocked on the door of Singh’s home. Luckily the homeowners had just woken up as well and had called 911.

Fire crews arrived within a few minutes, set up a sprinkler system and doused the trees behind the home.

“We did hear a tree crackle first and then we heard a huge noise that was a tree fall and then after that, we woke up and we saw … fire everywhere,” Singh said.

Chief Aaron Foote with Squamish Fire Rescue Services said they set up a sprinkler system so they don’t have to put their crews at risk in the forest.

The fire is still mapped at 59.5 hectares and classified as out of control.

An evacuation alert remains in place and Alice Lake Provincial Park was evacuated as a precaution.

Foot said conditions remain favourable and there was some rain overnight.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

