‘Stay away’ from demonstrations, Canada warns citizens amid L.A. tensions

The Canadian government is cautioning citizens in the United States to “stay away from demonstrations” in Los Angeles and other major cities that could jeopardize their safety and security.

According to the federal government’s travel advisory website, although Canadians visiting the United States are generally advised to “take normal security precautions,” there is now a heightened potential security risk flagged for those travellers related to the ongoing demonstrations.

“Since June 6, 2025, large demonstrations have been taking place in Los Angeles. Demonstrations are also occurring in other major cities,” the advisory update issued late Wednesday states.

“Additional security forces have been deployed and a curfew is in effect for most of downtown Los Angeles from 8 pm to 6 am. Additional curfew orders may be imposed on short notice.”

3:07 ‘These aren’t the criminals’: L.A. mayor urges Trump administration to stop ICE raids

In addition, the government statement lists tips for Canadian travellers in the United States, and the Los Angeles area in particular.

This includes staying away from demonstrations, following the instructions of local authorities and imposed curfew orders, and monitoring local media for updates.

The federal government also includes a list of general tips and advice for Canadian travellers visiting the U.S. urging them to stay vigilant about risks related to potential crimes, fraud, terrorism, hiking and mountaineering, as well as air travel and crossing the U.S. border into Mexico.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem pledged Thursday to carry on with the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown despite waves of unrest across the U.S.

Hours later, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order directing Trump to return control of the National Guard to California.

The order, which takes effect at noon Friday, said the deployment of the guard was illegal and both violated the 10th Amendment and exceeded his statutory authority.

— with files from The Associated Press.