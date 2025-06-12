Where did the water go? Poplar Lake dries up in north Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A north Edmonton community is full of questions, after their natural water feature all of a sudden disappeared.

The body of water Poplar Lake, also known as Klarvatten Wetland, has existed for decades along 82 Street — so much so, the road curves around the lake, which existed before the neighbourhood grew up around it.

The city described it as a “stormwater-influenced wetland” buffered by additional park space. The outlet is controlled to provide a range of water levels, accommodating wetland function and wildlife habitat, the city’s website said.

The shallow body of water was more of a pond of slough than a full-on lake, but the city said it was a productive and diverse wetland that supports many wildlife species.

View image in full screen Poplar Lake in Edmonton a few years ago. Supplied

It was home to 21 species of songbirds, waterfowl, shorebirds and raptors. It was full each spring until about two years ago, when Klarvatten-area residents noticed the water levels began to drop.

Story continues below advertisement

Then about two weeks ago, the water dried up and all that’s left behind is mud surrounded by cattails and reeds.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The lake is a natural feature, not a man-made stormwater pond like many of the bodies of water in Edmonton neighbourhoods that EPCOR looks after.

View image in full screen Poplar Lake in north Edmonton on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Global News

The utility provider said it recently became aware of area concerns over the lack of water.

“We looked into work we’ve done in this area since 2024, and the only project we identified was a drinking water infrastructure upgrade last fall. The nature of this work would not have affected Poplar Lake or its water levels,” EPCOR said on Thursday.

Now, EPCOR is looking at ways man could help nature heal itself.

“We understand communities value naturalized areas like Poplar Lake and are exploring options with its owners to assess the potential for EPCOR to help restore water levels, drawing from a nearby stormwater pond.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re working alongside our partners to review options that would ensure this approach would not negatively affect the wastewater collection system or the surrounding environment.”

Jaclyn Kucey has more from area residents in the video above.