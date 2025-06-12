Menu

Caught on camera: House falls on Highway 97 during transport

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted June 12, 2025 9:30 pm
2 min read
House ends up on Hwy. 97 after road rage incident
A transport company is speaking out after a house ended up on the road along Highway 97. The home was being transported on the back of a truck and the driver says a road rage incident was unfolding in front of him. The incident captured on dash cam video. Sydney Morton has more.
An apparent road rage incident that came to a destructive conclusion on Highway 97 was caught on camera.

A car appearing to cut off a truck, all captured on dashcam video by a DBI Transport truck that was following behind them — and carrying a modular home on Wednesday morning.

“The car passed the truck, I stayed in the right lane, they started bobbing and weaving,” said Spencer Throne, a DBI Transport driver.

Thorne was driving the 14-foot wide mobile home that was destined for Vancouver Island and he says the cars in front of him slowed down, and he followed suit.

“They abruptly moved to the left, started slowing down again, and abruptly stopped,” said Thorne.

“I swerved to the right, at the same time I applied the brakes and that’s when everything, the cross members and the house, let go.”

The home ended up on the road after Thorne was forced to suddenly brake.

Road rage fight caught on video in Kelowna

Global News attended the office for the company with matching vehicles to the ones seen in the video. When we reached out to Kelowna Drywall Ltd., they declined to comment due to an active police investigation.

Kelowna RCMP say they are investigating multiple infractions of the Motor Vehicle Act and are asking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam video to come forward.

“They put their own lives and everybody else’s at risk — honestly, they put me at risk. I got to get home to my family,” said Thorne.

Dashcam video: Wrong way on Highway 97

DBI Transport stands behind Thorne’s driving, stating that the load was properly secured and proper protocols were followed.

“We need space and we need time to stop if something is going to happen in front of us and that is why we always leave that room,” said Jeffrey McGraw, DBI Transport business development manager.

“Unfortunately, that room lapsed very quickly because of the brake-check thing they were doing, so we didn’t have that room to stop.”

The incident is a reminder not to let tempers flare behind the wheel, or a house may end up blocking traffic on the highway.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

