Caught on camera: House falls on Highway 97 during transport

Send this page to someone via email

An apparent road rage incident that came to a destructive conclusion on Highway 97 was caught on camera.

A car appearing to cut off a truck, all captured on dashcam video by a DBI Transport truck that was following behind them — and carrying a modular home on Wednesday morning.

“The car passed the truck, I stayed in the right lane, they started bobbing and weaving,” said Spencer Throne, a DBI Transport driver.

Thorne was driving the 14-foot wide mobile home that was destined for Vancouver Island and he says the cars in front of him slowed down, and he followed suit.

“They abruptly moved to the left, started slowing down again, and abruptly stopped,” said Thorne.

“I swerved to the right, at the same time I applied the brakes and that’s when everything, the cross members and the house, let go.”

Story continues below advertisement

The home ended up on the road after Thorne was forced to suddenly brake.

1:58 Road rage fight caught on video in Kelowna

Global News attended the office for the company with matching vehicles to the ones seen in the video. When we reached out to Kelowna Drywall Ltd., they declined to comment due to an active police investigation.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Kelowna RCMP say they are investigating multiple infractions of the Motor Vehicle Act and are asking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam video to come forward.

“They put their own lives and everybody else’s at risk — honestly, they put me at risk. I got to get home to my family,” said Thorne.

0:33 Dashcam video: Wrong way on Highway 97

DBI Transport stands behind Thorne’s driving, stating that the load was properly secured and proper protocols were followed.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need space and we need time to stop if something is going to happen in front of us and that is why we always leave that room,” said Jeffrey McGraw, DBI Transport business development manager.

“Unfortunately, that room lapsed very quickly because of the brake-check thing they were doing, so we didn’t have that room to stop.”

The incident is a reminder not to let tempers flare behind the wheel, or a house may end up blocking traffic on the highway.