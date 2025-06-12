Saskatchewan rolls back countermeasures against U.S. tariffs

While Saskatchewan continues to face 50 per cent tariffs on aluminum and steel, the provincial government has decided to roll back countermeasures against the U.S. tariffs.
This move opens up business to the United States for procurement contracts and it lifts the ban on American alcohol.
While the province did inform the affected industries, there was no public announcement about the decision.
Katherine Ludwig explains in the video above how some industry officials are frustrated with the ever-changing landscape.
