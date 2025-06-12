SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan rolls back countermeasures against U.S. tariffs

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted June 12, 2025 8:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan rolls back counter measures on U.S. tariffs'
Saskatchewan rolls back counter measures on U.S. tariffs
WATCH: The Saskatchewan government has decided to roll back its countermeasures against the ongoing U.S. tariffs, opening up business to the United States.
While Saskatchewan continues to face 50 per cent tariffs on aluminum and steel, the provincial government has decided to roll back countermeasures against the U.S. tariffs.

This move opens up business to the United States for procurement contracts and it lifts the ban on American alcohol.

While the province did inform the affected industries, there was no public announcement about the decision.

Katherine Ludwig explains in the video above how some industry officials are frustrated with the ever-changing landscape.

