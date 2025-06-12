Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Performance-based pay hikes for IH execs criticized amid Kelowna doctor shortage

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted June 12, 2025 9:18 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Interior Health executive compensation despite ongoing issues at KGH'
Interior Health executive compensation despite ongoing issues at KGH
Emergency room closures, staff complaints, and the ongoing problems at Kelowna General Hospital's pediatric unit closing have plagued Interior Health for weeks. But apparently, those problems did not stop top executives at the health authority from getting big raises. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Performance-based pay increases given to top Interior Health (IH) brass amid a physician shortage crisis at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) are being criticized by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).

“Taxpayers should be deeply concerned at the culture in Interior Health that’s allowing this to happen,” said Carson Binda, B.C.’s director with the CTF.

A shortage of physicians has already closed down the entire pediatric ward for at least six weeks and the maternity clinic is no longer accepting patients.

It’s a situation that doctors have publicly blamed on mismanagement by IH, saying the staffing model has been failing for years and has resulted in physician resignations.

In 2023, seven pediatricians quit working at the hospital, the same year that a number of top executives received those performance-based pay hikes.

Story continues below advertisement

Through public documents, Global News has learned that in most cases, the executives received a 6.7-per cent increase including Interior Health CEO Susan Brown.

Brown’s total compensation, with that pay increase,  jumped to $472, 607.

One executive received a 12-per cent increase that year from a promotion.

“It’s unacceptable for bureaucrats to be taking big performance-based pay raises when the health care system they’re supposed to be overseeing is in free fall,” Binda said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“If this were the private sector, pink slips would be raining down.  Folks certainly wouldn’t be taking big performance-based pay raises.”

In an email to Global News, IH’s board chair, Dr. Robert Halpenny, stated, “Interior Health salary levels and benefits, including executive compensation, follow guidelines set by the Health Employers Association of BC. These province-wide frameworks are used across all health authorities and allow for performance-based adjustments that reflect organizational targets and responsibilities, not the circumstances of individual departments.”

The statement goes on to say, “In 2023, we added a total of 4,433 new frontline staff across a range of roles—843 full-time, 628 part-time, and 2,962 casual. We also continued to strengthen our physician workforce with 146 new doctors joining Interior Health that same year.”

Conservative MLA for Kelowna-Mission Gavin Dew also expressed concern over the pay raises.

Story continues below advertisement

‘Things are falling apart…and yet we are rewarding leadership for what looks to me like failure,” said Dew.

Click to play video: 'Interior Health CEO speaks out on pediatric unit closure at KGH'
Interior Health CEO speaks out on pediatric unit closure at KGH
Trending Now

Dew. who, along with two other Conservative MLAs, met with Brown Thursday,  is also raising questions whether current leadership can provide a fix given Brown is set to retire at the end of the year.

“I am not convinced that we’re going to be able to restore Interior Health to balance, to restore it to function without very serious change,” he said.

Dew suggested fast-tracking a leadership transition and urged B.C.’s health minister Josie Osborne to weigh in.

“The Minister of Health cannot keep sitting silent on this,” Dew said. “She has to make a decision. She has to act. We cannot afford to wait.”

Story continues below advertisement

Neither Osborne nor her ministry responded to Global’s request for comment.

Click to play video: 'BC business leader Jim Pattison donates $5 million to KGH Foundation'
BC business leader Jim Pattison donates $5 million to KGH Foundation
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices