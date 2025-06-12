Demand is surging for the BC SPCA’s pet food bank, but donations are falling

Send this page to someone via email

As the cost of living for British Columbians continues to rise, the BC SPCA says it is experiencing a decline in donations for one of its key services.

In a recent press release, the organization reported that the drop is affecting all their animal centres across the province.

As of May 31, 2025, the BC SPCA’s pet food bank program provided 298,681 meals to pets in need, which they report is an increase of 4,180 meals compared to the previous year.

In total, they have fed more than 20,000 vulnerable animals in B.C. this year.

“We completely sympathize that people’s ability to donate is difficult right now with the economic challenges we are all facing,” said Diane Waters, outreach specialist for the BC SPCA.

“But without an increase in donations, we may not be able to support all the pet guardians who need the BC SPCA’s help.”

The BC SPCA shared how one client and his dog Maya were supported by Charlie’s Pet Food Bank, a community initiative that improves the lives of pets in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

“During a hard time in his life, Maya’s guardian would come by to get food and supplies,” said Waters.

“He loved Maya so much; he was willing to go without (food) to feed her.”

Waters expressed her concerns over guardians having to sacrifice food for themselves to feed their pets instead.

“Nobody should have to make that difficult decision Maya’s guardian was faced with,” she said.

The BC SPCA is asking the community for donations of unopened pet food and/or cash donations for their food banks.

The biggest need right now is cat food and cat litter.

The BC SPCA is also looking for volunteers to help collect and distribute pet goods and supplies.

Donations of supplies can be dropped off at any BC SPCA animal centre.

You can find out more about how to donate at the BC SPCA’s website.