Winnipeg Blue Bombers superfans fired up for season opener against BC Lions

Send this page to someone via email

2021 was the last time the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hoisted the Grey Cup, despite multiple championship appearances since.

That moment was one Bombers fans remember well and it’s a feat they hope is accomplished here at home in five months.

“I booked 10 days off leading up to the Grey Cup. So I have total faith in the guys,” Bombers fan Evan Charbonneau said.

But the Grey Cup is far away and there’s a whole season to play first. Charbonneau, who’s a season ticket holder, is looking forward to every game in the mean time.

“It’s hard to describe in words just because all the fans, and friend, ticket office, players, organization as a whole is tremendous,” Charbonneau said.

Story continues below advertisement

Charbonneau and his family live in Brandon, Man.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He used to be a Riders fan but that all changed when he bought Bombers season tickets in 2018. Now, his family makes the commute every chance they get.

He says the Bombers organization even stepped up when he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

“During that time, I had players reach out, I had staff reach out, saying, ‘Hey, we are here for you,’ which was tremendous at that time,” Charbonneau said.

A caring and accommodating fanbase is what fellow fan, Jocelyn Best-Franklin, also appreciates about the Bombers organization.

“Being a Bombers fan, it’s tough sometimes. We stick it out — just like Winnipeggers, we are hearty. The fanbase in unlike any other fanbase in the world,” Best-Franklin said.

She and her husband have been season ticket holders since 2011. The couple even got married at the stadium.

“It was as Bomber as you can imagine,” Best-Franklin said. “We had a former Bomber perform the marriage ceremony. My dress was gold, his suit was blue. We didn’t have a ring bearer, we had a football bearer. We also ran in with ‘just married’ jerseys.”

Now, the family brings their young daughter to the games.

Story continues below advertisement

“The only game she missed is because she was one day old. We thought it was a little much to bring a one-day-old to a Bombers game,” Best-Franklin said.

Best-Franklin and her family have high hopes for the team this season. They hope to see them in they Grey Cup in Winnipeg in November.

A Grey Cup appearance would be extra special for the couple, as 2025 also marks their 10-year anniversary.

“A nice opportunity for us to not only to celebrate our team, our city, but also celebrate the last 10 years as well,” Best-Franklin said.

For now, the family is taking it one game at a time.