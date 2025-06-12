Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew tours wildfire zones by air as 21,000 remain out of homes

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew took to the air Thursday, touring and meeting with those dealing with scores of wildfires in his province, while in Saskatchewan thousands of fire evacuees were given the green light to go home.

Kinew was set to meet with municipal officials, as well as shelter and hospital staff in Flin Flon and Thompson before returning to Winnipeg.

The fires have been raging for more than two weeks, mainly in the north and northwest parts of the province, forcing 21,000 to flee in one of the worst fire seasons in recent years.

About 6,000 people evacuated Flin Flon and its surrounding communities while 6,700 are out of the Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

The province has set up four congregate shelters for those who can’t stay with friends or family or get a hotel room.

There are evacuation admission centres in Thompson, Winnipeg and Brandon.

The sheer number of evacuees has put a strain on Manitoba’s 15,000 hotel rooms to the point Kinew’s government is asking tourists to reconsider visiting Manitoba for now.

The 600 residents of Cranberry Portage have been notified they can return starting Saturday morning.

In Saskatchewan, rain and favourable winds have helped crews keep fires at bay and allowed 7,000 residents in the La Ronge area to begin returning home Thursday morning.

Lyle Hannan, the director of the La Ronge’s emergency operation centre, said gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants are open, while work is underway to get the hospital running.

“We had to go around and pick up all the residents’ garbage so they had an empty garbage bin to fill when they come home,” Hannan said late Wednesday.

“There’s been a lot of logistical preparation like that, just making sure areas that were damaged were secured or otherwise taken care of.”

Hannan said the Rona hardware store, Robertson Trading store and an air tanker structure at the town’s airport were destroyed by the fire.

He said he’s heard some people are anxious to return.

“You miss home and you want to make sure you can see things and make sure everything is still here,” Hannan said. “Even though there was lots of activity on social media, you want to make sure you see it for yourself.”

Saskatchewan officials estimate between 10,000 and 15,000 have been forced out by the fires.

Both Manitoba and Saskatchewan have declared states of emergency to help different levels of government co-ordinate resources and relief.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe’s government has promised to top up aid with $500 for every person over 18 who has had to flee the blazes.

Moe made the announcement Wednesday while facing criticism from the Opposition NDP and the provincial ombudsman that his government has been failing to deliver immediate shelter, food and vital information to many running from harm’s way.

Ombudsman Sharon Pratchler said earlier this week her staffers have been overwhelmed trying to fill the void by connecting evacuees to food and shelter.

Pratchler said she is hearing of evacuees forced to sleep in cars and parents lacking essentials like diapers for their children.

Moe has said his government has done what it can to keep people safe from fires while fighting the swiftly moving conflagrations, but will strive to improve. The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says it has scaled up the number of people available to help those with immediate needs.

Opposition NDP Leader Carla Beck has said the $500 will help but said citizens deserve better than a province that appears to be doing its disaster planning “on the back of a napkin.”

Fires in Alberta have also forced scores from their homes, mainly in the remote north.

— with files from Jeremy Simes in Regina