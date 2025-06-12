Fecal bacteria in water prompts health advisory for Allan Beach at Hubbles Lake

Send this page to someone via email

A health advisory has been issued for a popular lake west of Edmonton because there’s too much waste in the water.

Due to elevated levels of fecal bacteria in the water at Allan Beach on Hubbles Lake, Alberta Health Services is advising the public not to swim or wade in the beach area, effective immediately.

The lake is located a few kilometres west of Stony Plain in Parkland County, between the Yellowhead and Highway 16a, and has been issued fecal bacteria advisories in previous years.

Hubbles Lake is surrounded by acreages, lake lots and campsites, including the Hubbles Lake RV Resort and Allan Beach Resort, which was a popular local attraction for decades.

Allan Beach Resort used to be open to the public, but last summer the business decided to close the day-use section in order to make the area more enjoyable for their seasonal campground residents.

This year, they started selling a small number (50) of day-use memberships at $1,250 for a family of four.

Alberta Health Services said recently, elevated levels of fecal bacteria were detected via testing of the lake water at the Allan Beach side of the lake.

Water-borne organisms, including fecal bacteria, can cause vomiting and diarrhea.

“At current levels, gastrointestinal illness may result from ingestion of the water at Allan Beach on Hubbles Lake. As well, there is the possibility of skin, ear and eye infections with water contact,” the provincial health agency said.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

AHS said its environmental public health officers will continue to monitor the water at Allan Beach, but for now people should stay out of the water there.

As always, people are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any lake or reservoir, at any time.