Sports

Stanley Cup final: Stuart Skinner to be Oilers’ Game 4 starter, Jeff Skinner, Troy Stecher to play

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2025 1:07 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Troy Stecher talks about being able to play for the Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final.
Kris Knoblauch is mixing things up for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final.

The Edmonton Oilers head coach is making two lineup changes with his team down 2-1 to the Florida Panthers in the best-of-seven title series.

Troy Stecher will replace John Klingberg on the blue line, while Jeff Skinner enters the fray up front for Viktor Arvidsson.

Knoblauch also put his lines and defence pairings in the blender, including bumping Connor Brown up to play alongside Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Stecher is poised to reunite with Darnell Nurse on the back end.

Stuart Skinner will get the start despite allowing five goals in each of his last two games — a 5-4 overtime defeat and a 6-1 drubbing.

Nugent-Hopkins will dress after missing Monday’s practice with an upper-body injury.

Edmonton Oilers fans from around the world descend upon Florida
© 2025 The Canadian Press

