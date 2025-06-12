Evan Bouchard excelling with Edmonton Oilers in a post-season yet again

Send this page to someone via email

Evan Bouchard has a reputation around the Oilers’ locker room.

Booming shot. Elite vision. Exceptional playmaking ability.

And a heart rate that doesn’t seem to ever spike.

“Sometimes maybe a little bit too relaxed,” Edmonton centre Leon Draisaitl said with a smile. “He instils a lot of calmness around our room when the puck is on his stick.

“There’s a lot of trust in him. He’s just a great player.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "There's a lot of trust in him. He's just a great player."

Bouchard broke out last season with 18 goals and 64 assists for 82 points in 81 games. He then added 32 points (six goals, 26 assists) in 25 playoffs contests in the Oilers’ run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup.

The 25-year-old is having another memorable spring.

Story continues below advertisement

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

Bouchard became the second-fastest defenceman in NHL history to reach 50 career playoff assists behind only Boston Bruins great Bobby Orr, hitting the milestone in just one more game (60 to 59) than the Hall of Fame blueliner.

The No. 10 overall pick at the 2018 draft was also averaging 1.11 post-season points per contest in his career heading into Game 4 of this year’s final Thursday against the Florida Panthers. The only player with higher mark? Orr and his eye-popping 1.24 points per contest.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s definitely just a cool thing,” the soft-spoken Bouchard, also a man of few words, said of hearing his name mentioned in the same breath as a one of hockey’s legendary talents.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

His numbers dipped a bit in 2024-25 to 67 points (14 goals, 53 assists) in 82 games. Bouchard had seven goals and 15 assists in 19 playoff games ahead of Thursday.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid said the Oakville, Ont., product’s defensive detail has vastly improved.

“A guy that’s always understood the offensive side and makes great play after great play,” said the superstar forward. “Just to see him dig in defensively, take on a role on the penalty kill, it’s been impressive. He’s been really, really solid.”

1:52 Edmonton Oilers fans from around the world descend upon Florida

Edmonton centre Adam Henrique, who joined the club towards the end of last season, has been equally impressed with Bouchard’s growth when the puck isn’t on his stick either setting up scoring chances or blasting one-timers from the point.

Story continues below advertisement

“Rounding that entire game out can take awhile,” he said. “Often you see young defencemen coming in, they might have one aspect figured out, but trying to grow their game to be an all-around player that every single team wants, it takes a bit of time. If one of those things is your absolute strength, you lean on it so much that maybe it will take away from the defensive side of things.

“He’s so confident with the puck. He sees the game so well and he’s so smart. But you’ve really seen the other side come a long way.”

Fellow defenceman Mattias Ekholm, who often lines up beside Bouchard, said his teammate has a knack for stepping up in key situations.

“Big-time player,” Ekholm said. “He shows up in the big moments. I don’t think there is a moment that’s big for him. He just treats it like any other day. … That’s what’s most impressive about him. He’s played tremendously for us.

“I don’t think we would be in this position without him.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I don't think we would be in this position without him."

Bouchard downplayed his season and playoffs, but has been pleased with the progression.

“A little slow start, but I like the way it’s going,” he said.

“I like where I’m at right now and still more to give.”

Story continues below advertisement

3:57 Stanley Cup Final Game 3 Recap with Adam Wylde

Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said Bouchard’s composure has always stood out.

“Really impressive, especially for a younger guy,” said the longest-serving member of the current roster. “He always finds a way to raise his level. We’ve come to expect that from him. Defencemen usually have a harder time to get a grip in this league. He’s been able to do that seamlessly.

“We have a lot of confidence in him back there.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We have a lot of confidence in him back there."

Edmonton winger Evander Kane said Bouchard has raised is own bar in the playoffs, especially when it comes to intensity in his own zone.

“He gets a lot of opportunities,” Kane said. “He plays in a lot of big situations.”

Bouchard has stepped up in all of them to date this spring. The Oilers will need even more in order to secure the franchise’s sixth Cup and snap Canada’s title drought dating back to 1993.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s the (most fun) time of the year,” he said. “It’s a time you really have to bear down.”