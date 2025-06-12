Menu

Crime

Manslaughter charges laid in 2023 death of Ontario infant

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2025 9:03 am
1 min read
The Trans-Canada Highway in Wawa, Ont. is shown on April 4, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
The Trans-Canada Highway in Wawa, Ont. is shown on April 4, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
Provincial police say they have charged two people with manslaughter in the 2023 death of an infant in northern Ontario.

OPP say they were called to a hospital in Wawa on Dec. 2, 2023, after family members brought in a baby with no vital signs.

After a lengthy investigation, police say they have arrested a 28-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie and a 31-year-old from Goulais River.

They were both charged with manslaughter in the case.

The suspects were scheduled to appear in a Sault Ste. Marie court on Wednesday.

Police did not provide any other details about the infant’s death.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

