Manslaughter charges laid in 2023 death of Ontario infant

Provincial police say they have charged two people with manslaughter in the 2023 death of an infant in northern Ontario.
OPP say they were called to a hospital in Wawa on Dec. 2, 2023, after family members brought in a baby with no vital signs.
After a lengthy investigation, police say they have arrested a 28-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie and a 31-year-old from Goulais River.
They were both charged with manslaughter in the case.
The suspects were scheduled to appear in a Sault Ste. Marie court on Wednesday.
Police did not provide any other details about the infant’s death.
