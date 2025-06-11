Menu

Lifestyle

101-year-old man celebrates birthday parasailing on Okanagan Lake

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted June 11, 2025 8:26 pm
1 min read
A Lower Mainland senior is parasailing through his golden years. He visited Kelowna to ring in his 101st birthday with an adventure in the sky above Okanagan Lake. Sydney Morton has more.
For his 101st birthday, Arpan Szentpronai is gaining a fresh perspective.

The centenarian, taking flight, was carried by a parasail as his friends and family cheered him on from the boat.

His daughter, Sue Tarrant, says she isn’t surprised her father has bested the Canadian life expectancy by 20 years. She says he has always been a survivor.

“He just keeps going — he’s an amazing man, he is just very resilient,” said Tarrant. “After high school, he went into the military (and)  after the war, he was captured and spent two and a half years in a Siberian war camp.”

Click to play video: '100-year-old B.C. swimmer blows the competition out of the water'
100-year-old B.C. swimmer blows the competition out of the water

Tarrant says he immigrated to Canada in 1969 from Hungary with his family.

“He had a great life here,” said Tarrant.

Having more life experience than many has given Szentpronai a unique perspective on life. With 101 years under his belt, he has some advice for the next generation.

“Young people are sick and weak because they want everything too much. They should cut everything off and just moderate and live life,” said Szentpronai.

However, he may not be taking his own advice, because he is collecting record-breaking sails. He was the oldest customer of Okanagan Parasail last year, and broke his record this year.

“People think it’s a thrill-seeking but really it’s more like a Ferris wheel ride in the sky,” said Robert Wittmer, Okanagan Parasail owner.

By the time Szentpronai is back on the boat, he’s already planning to go up again on his birthday next year.

