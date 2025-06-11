Menu

Health

Saskatchewan’s health minister offers surgical performance update

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted June 11, 2025 7:53 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan’s surgical performance update
WATCH: The Saskatchewan Government is touting its success in delivering on their promise to shorten surgical wait times in the province, but the opposition says their numbers aren't adding up.
Saskatchewan Health Minister Jermey Cockrill says 100,000 surgeries and procedures have been completed from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025, with 92 per cent of surgeries taking place within eight months.

The NDP opposition says that the Sask. Party government is counting procedures it didn’t count in previous years.

Watch the video above to find out more.

