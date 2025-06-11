Saskatchewan’s health minister offers surgical performance update

Saskatchewan Health Minister Jermey Cockrill says 100,000 surgeries and procedures have been completed from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025, with 92 per cent of surgeries taking place within eight months.
Get weekly health news
Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
The NDP opposition says that the Sask. Party government is counting procedures it didn’t count in previous years.
Trending Now
Watch the video above to find out more.
Comments