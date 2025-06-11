Saskatchewan’s health minister offers surgical performance update

See more sharing options

Saskatchewan Health Minister Jermey Cockrill says 100,000 surgeries and procedures have been completed from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025, with 92 per cent of surgeries taking place within eight months.

The NDP opposition says that the Sask. Party government is counting procedures it didn’t count in previous years.

Watch the video above to find out more.