Canada

New report shows Regina manufacturing sector feeling tariff pressure

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted June 12, 2025 11:14 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Regina manufacturing feeling the pressure of tariffs'
Regina manufacturing feeling the pressure of tariffs
Economic Development Regina release its second quarterly report showing growth in Regina's economy, but some sectors are still struggling because of the tariffs.
Economic Development Regina (EDR) has released its second quarterly report of the Regina Prosperity Matrix. The report shows the standing of Regina’s economy through collected data that focuses on employment, manufacturing, housing, retail/consumerism and household affordability.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
In EDR’s latest report, it shows strength and growth in many of Regina’s sectors but manufacturing industry in the city is seeing some difficulty.

Industry officials say the ongoing talks and uncertainty around the U.S. tariffs and trade policy are putting a big strain on manufacturing companies.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.

