New report shows Regina manufacturing sector feeling tariff pressure

Economic Development Regina (EDR) has released its second quarterly report of the Regina Prosperity Matrix. The report shows the standing of Regina’s economy through collected data that focuses on employment, manufacturing, housing, retail/consumerism and household affordability.
In EDR’s latest report, it shows strength and growth in many of Regina’s sectors but manufacturing industry in the city is seeing some difficulty.
Industry officials say the ongoing talks and uncertainty around the U.S. tariffs and trade policy are putting a big strain on manufacturing companies.
