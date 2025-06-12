New report shows Regina manufacturing sector feeling tariff pressure

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Economic Development Regina (EDR) has released its second quarterly report of the Regina Prosperity Matrix. The report shows the standing of Regina’s economy through collected data that focuses on employment, manufacturing, housing, retail/consumerism and household affordability.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In EDR’s latest report, it shows strength and growth in many of Regina’s sectors but manufacturing industry in the city is seeing some difficulty.

Industry officials say the ongoing talks and uncertainty around the U.S. tariffs and trade policy are putting a big strain on manufacturing companies.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.