Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Indian Head Rockets honour 75 years with former players

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted June 11, 2025 7:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Indian Head Rockets honors 75 years'
Indian Head Rockets honors 75 years
WATCH: In partnership with Saskatchewan African Canadian Heritage Museum and the Indian Head Museum, a meet and greet was done with Willie Reeds and Nat Bates to honour 75 years of Indian Head Rockets.
In collaboration with Saskatchewan African Canadian Heritage Museum and the Indian Head Museum, a meet and greet was hosted Wednesday for former Indian Head Rockets players Willie Reed and Nat Bates to sign autographs, meet fans and answer questions about their legacy with the Indian Head Rockets.

The meet and greet was in honor of 75 years of the Indian Head Rockets. The players joined the team in 1952.

More details in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

