Indian Head Rockets honour 75 years with former players

In collaboration with Saskatchewan African Canadian Heritage Museum and the Indian Head Museum, a meet and greet was hosted Wednesday for former Indian Head Rockets players Willie Reed and Nat Bates to sign autographs, meet fans and answer questions about their legacy with the Indian Head Rockets.

The meet and greet was in honor of 75 years of the Indian Head Rockets. The players joined the team in 1952.

