Blue Jays place Lukes on 7-day IL with concussion

ST LOUIS – Outfielder Nathan Lukes has been placed on the seven-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays.

He’s out with a concussion retroactive to Tuesday.

Outfielder Will Robertson was selected to Toronto’s major league roster in a corresponding move.

Robertson, who grew up in Missouri, was available for today’s series finale in St. Louis against the Cardinals.

Lukes was a late scratch in the Blue Jays’ 10-9 win in St. Louis on Tuesday in what was then listed as neck discomfort.

The 30-year-old was apparently hurt when he collided with Toronto second baseman Ernie Clement in the sixth inning of the Blue Jays’ 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Lukes is hitting .267 with four home runs and 21 runs batted in this season.

Robertson, called up to the majors for the first time in his career, is batting .288 with 12 home runs and 35 RBI with Triple-A Buffalo this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2025.