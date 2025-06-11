SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays place Lukes on 7-day IL with concussion

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2025 2:41 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

ST LOUIS – Outfielder Nathan Lukes has been placed on the seven-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays.

He’s out with a concussion retroactive to Tuesday.

Outfielder Will Robertson was selected to Toronto’s major league roster in a corresponding move.

Robertson, who grew up in Missouri, was available for today’s series finale in St. Louis against the Cardinals.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Blue Jays fans skip out on Seattle series over U.S. trade war'
Blue Jays fans skip out on Seattle series over U.S. trade war
Story continues below advertisement

Lukes was a late scratch in the Blue Jays’ 10-9 win in St. Louis on Tuesday in what was then listed as neck discomfort.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 30-year-old was apparently hurt when he collided with Toronto second baseman Ernie Clement in the sixth inning of the Blue Jays’ 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Lukes is hitting .267 with four home runs and 21 runs batted in this season.

Trending Now

Robertson, called up to the majors for the first time in his career,  is batting .288 with 12 home runs and 35 RBI with Triple-A Buffalo this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices