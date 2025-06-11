Menu

Crime

Woman accused of killing 3 people fit to stand trial, court rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2025 12:32 pm
A Toronto court has ruled that a woman accused of killing three people in three Ontario cities last year is fit to stand trial.

Sabrina Kauldhar was arrested in October and charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

More to come…

