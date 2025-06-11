Saskatchewan premier to respond to criticism over wildfire response

Send this page to someone via email

As criticisms mount from evacuees and the provincial ombudsman, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is set to address the media over concerns about his government’s response times and financial support for those forced out of their homes.

Ombudsman Sharon Pratchler took the rare step of issuing immediate recommendations on Tuesday, after days of working with evacuees on their issues accessing crucial supports, including financial aid and housing.

She called for immediate responses to evacuees, 24-7 service and retroactive payments for financial support. She noted some evacuees are being forced to “make difficult choices on how to spend their last dollars.”

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said later in the day it would be increasing staffing for the evacuee hotline to help clear the backlog of those looking for assistance.

Moe will speak at 10 a.m. CST. The press conference will be live-streamed here.