Canada

Mother, toddler die in Montreal pool drowning, police say

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 11, 2025 10:54 am
1 min read
The case has been turned over to the coroner’s office and investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. View image in full screen
The case has been turned over to the coroner’s office and investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
A 34-year-old woman and her three-year-old son have died after drowning in a residential pool Tuesday evening in Montreal’s Lachine borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) say they were called to a home on 20th Avenue, near Prévost Street, shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Officers found both victims unconscious. Despite resuscitation efforts, authorities say they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The SPVM says there is no criminal element suspected.

The case has been turned over to the coroner’s office and investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

