Mother, toddler die in Montreal pool drowning, police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 34-year-old woman and her three-year-old son have died after drowning in a residential pool Tuesday evening in Montreal’s Lachine borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) say they were called to a home on 20th Avenue, near Prévost Street, shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officers found both victims unconscious. Despite resuscitation efforts, authorities say they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The SPVM says there is no criminal element suspected.

The case has been turned over to the coroner’s office and investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.