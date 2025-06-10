Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

US depends on Canadian oil, despite Trump’s comments, Cenovus CEO says

By Amanda Stephenson Reuters
Posted June 10, 2025 6:54 pm
2 min read
The CEO of Cenovus Energy said the economies of Canada and the U.S. are inextricably linked, despite President Trump's claims the U.S. doesn't need to import anything from Canada. View image in full screen
The CEO of Cenovus Energy said the economies of Canada and the U.S. are inextricably linked, despite President Trump's claims the U.S. doesn't need to import anything from Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The U.S. relies on Canadian oil imports, despite comments to the contrary by U.S. President Donald Trump, the CEO of Cenovus Energy told the Global Energy Conference in Calgary on Tuesday.

Trump has threatened on-again, off-again tariffs on Canada’s oil, of which nearly 4 million barrels per day are exported to the United States. Canada is the world’s fourth-largest oil producer, and fifth-largest natural gas producer.

Trump has previously said the U.S. does not need to import goods, including oil and gas, from Canada.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, who won a minority government in April on a wave of anti-Trump voter sentiment, has said the country’s old relationship with the U.S. based on steadily increasing economic integration is over.

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s energy sector responds to lower tariff'
Alberta’s energy sector responds to lower tariff

Jon McKenzie, who heads oil sands company Cenovus and chairs the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers industry group, said trade tensions between the two nations have highlighted the need for Canada to diversify its exports.

Story continues below advertisement

But he said that need does not take away from the fact the two countries’ energy systems are inextricably linked.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“What hasn’t changed is energy economics and energy physics,” said McKenzie.  “The reality is we are hardwired into the U.S. system.”

Canada depends on U.S. refiners to buy the vast majority of its exported oil, while landlocked U.S. refineries in the Midwest are configured to process the grade of crude that Canada produces.

McKenzie said Canada has the opportunity to grow its oil output in the coming decades, and added the country’s new government needs to recognize Canada’s co-dependence with the U.S. and seek to improve that relationship.

“We need to make sure that we don’t act viscerally when we’re threatened, and that we act intelligently in our long-term interest,” he said.

As part of its response to the U.S. tariff threat, Carney has pledged to identify and fast-track projects of national interest aimed at helping Canada become what he calls a conventional and clean energy superpower.

McKenzie said the oil and gas sector does not want the federal government to pick winners and losers by deciding which projects to fast-track.

He said the industry instead wants to see broad regulatory reform that will remove barriers to investing in oil and gas projects.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Decarbonized oil in Canada’s ‘best interest’: Carney talks pipelines after meeting with premiers'
Decarbonized oil in Canada’s ‘best interest’: Carney talks pipelines after meeting with premiers
Related News
© 2025 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices