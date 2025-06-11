Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario university study finds hockey fanatics get more excited for faceoffs

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 11, 2025 4:57 am
3 min read
RELATED: Nine-year-old Florida Panthers fan fears Oilers fans, loves cats.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Researchers at the University of Waterloo conducted a study which found that hockey fanatics react differently during key moments in a hockey game versus how a more casual viewer takes things in.

“The broad aim of the study was to examine the extent to which brain activity, as captured by a brain imaging device, might differ between spectators who identify as being a highly-committed fan of a sport, compared to the more casual viewer,” professor Luke Potwarka told Global News.

To conduct the study, the researchers found undergrads who were more committed or more casual fans and had them watch a period of a hockey game from Europe in 2018 with a brain imaging device strapped to their head.

“Once the participants were in our lab, they were fitted with a functional near infrared spectroscopy brain imaging,” Potwarka said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a non-invasive headband that just goes right over the forehead. And what the device does is it uses infrared light to detect blood flow in the medial prefrontal cortex.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Then we then monitored and collected real-time data as participants watched the first period, the 20 minutes of this 2018 European Hockey League game between the Cardiff Devils and the Nottingham Panthers.”

In a bit of a cruel twist, the lab rats were subjected to 20 minutes of scoreless hockey, but the researchers were not looking at goals but rather other portions of the game.

Our research team really focused in on examining responses to two key moments during a previously recorded European hockey game: scoring chances and offensive faceoff opportunities,” Potwarka said.

“We found that more committed and passionate hockey fans had significantly more activation in the regions of the brain that are responsible for evaluating and judging social situations than more casual viewers. And surprisingly, this trend was not observed for scoring chances, so it was just the offensive faceoff.”

Trending Now

Adrian Safati, A PhD candidate at the university, said it was also a chance to test out the Functional Near Infrared Spectroscopy (fNIRS).

“This is a more applied use of this neuroimaging technology. So in a way, it’s a proof of concept that we are able to detect physiological changes in the brain in response to key events during something like a sporting match,” he explained.

Story continues below advertisement

“And this could allow us to, in the future, try to understand different underlying mechanisms in attention and involvement in viewers watching the sport.”

Potwarka noted that this is just proof of concept as they move forward in a journey which could lead to a better understanding of fan engagement.

I think the payoff, practically speaking, is we may have a better sense of what might actually drive non-casual fans or what types of things we could narrate or broadcast or produce sports in ways that may be more engaging for both sets of audiences,” the Waterloo prof said.

“So we may (see) some insights about what’s really happening here and what might people bring viewers in. Maybe there could be long-term implications for turning more casual fans into longer-term fans.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices