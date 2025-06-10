Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Father, teenage son charged in hate-motivated incidents east of Toronto: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2025 4:23 pm
1 min read
A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police say a father and his 14-year-old son have been arrested and charged after an investigation into hate-motivated incidents east of Toronto.

Durham Regional Police say a male entered a Canadian Tire store in Bowmanville, Ont., on Jan. 30, and placed antisemitic pamphlets in various places.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officers were also called on May 24 to a mosque in Orono, Ont., where several vehicles and the front door were vandalized.

Police say they executed two search warrants on Monday at a residence in Orono where two males were arrested and several items were seized.

Trending Now

A 34-year-old man from Clarington has been charged with mischief to property and a 14-year-old boy from Clarington has been charged with mischief relating to religious property.

Police say the incidents have had a significant impact, particularly on members of the Jewish and Muslim communities, and they are committed to ensuring everyone’s safety, dignity and well-being.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices