Stanley Cup final: Edmonton Oilers look to turn the page after 6-1 loss in Game 3

The Oilers did their best to turn the page.

Edmonton took the ice for practice less than 24 hours after a disastrous 6-1 loss in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final to the Florida Panthers, where the team lost on the scoreboard — and lost their collective discipline and cool — in falling behind 2-1 in the NHL’s title series.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse, left, looks up ice during practice at the NHL Stanley Cup final in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Oilers’ parade to the penalty box, along with an inability to connect on the power play, cost them dearly in Monday’s infraction-heavy first period.

Edmonton trailed 2-0 through 20 minutes and 4-1 after two before things went off the rails in a fight-filled third.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch wouldn’t confirm that Stuart Skinner, who has an .866 save percentage in the best-of-seven series, would start Thursday’s Game 4 after allowing five goals on 23 shots before getting the hook for Calvin Pickard.

Edmonton forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who was a game-time decision Monday with an undisclosed injury, missed practice after also skipping Sunday’s session.