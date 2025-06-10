B.C. Mountie faces driving charges following Greenwood crash that injured 3

An RCMP officer faces two charges under the Motor Vehicle Act after a crash in southeastern B.C. last Canada Day that left three people injured.
The BC Prosecution Service announced that Const. Christopher Odgaard is accused of driving without due care and failing to safely execute a U-turn.
The allegations come after B.C.’s police watchdog referred its investigation to the prosecution service for consideration of charges earlier this year.
The Independent Investigations Office said in a statement in April that the officer conducted a U-turn on Highway 3 near Greenwood, B.C., setting off a crash with a vehicle that had four people inside.
The office said one person in that vehicle was seriously hurt, while two others had minor injuries.
The prosecution service says the charges were sworn against the officer in Grand Forks provincial court on Tuesday, and he’s set to make his first court appearance on June 30.
