Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hundreds airlifted by Hercules aircraft as wildfire threatens northern Ontario First Nation

By Rianna Lim The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2025 2:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney deploys military to support northern Ontario wildfire evacuations'
Carney deploys military to support northern Ontario wildfire evacuations
Carney deploys military to support northern Ontario wildfire evacuations
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As a major wildfire threatens a First Nation in northwestern Ontario, one evacuee is recounting her “surreal” experience escaping the blaze on a military aircraft.

Destiny Rae says she and her family were among hundreds of people who left Sandy Lake First Nation as the 1,500-square kilometre, out-of-control wildfire burns through the area.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

National Defence says a CC-130 Hercules aircraft has been airlifting people out of the First Nation, and more than 700 people had been evacuated as of Monday afternoon.

It’s unclear how many residents are still in the community of more than 2,000 people.

Trending Now

Rae says it was “very surreal” when she boarded the military airplane on Sunday, as officials said the blaze was just six kilometres away from the First Nation with smoke causing poor visibility.

Tens of thousands of people across Canada have fled from raging wildfires in recent days, prompting both Saskatchewan and Manitoba to declare provincial states of emergency.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices