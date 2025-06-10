Hundreds airlifted by Hercules aircraft as wildfire threatens northern Ontario First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

As a major wildfire threatens a First Nation in northwestern Ontario, one evacuee is recounting her “surreal” experience escaping the blaze on a military aircraft.

Destiny Rae says she and her family were among hundreds of people who left Sandy Lake First Nation as the 1,500-square kilometre, out-of-control wildfire burns through the area.

National Defence says a CC-130 Hercules aircraft has been airlifting people out of the First Nation, and more than 700 people had been evacuated as of Monday afternoon.

It’s unclear how many residents are still in the community of more than 2,000 people.

Rae says it was “very surreal” when she boarded the military airplane on Sunday, as officials said the blaze was just six kilometres away from the First Nation with smoke causing poor visibility.

Tens of thousands of people across Canada have fled from raging wildfires in recent days, prompting both Saskatchewan and Manitoba to declare provincial states of emergency.