Sports

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Lane Hutson named NHL rookie of the year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2025 11:41 am
1 min read
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Lane Hutson has won the 2024-25 Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year.

Hutson led rookies in scoring with six goals and 60 assists in his inaugural NHL season as the Canadiens made a surprise return to the playoffs this season.

His 60 assists matched Larry Murphy (1980-81) for the most by a rookie defenceman, while his 66 points trailed only Murphy, Brian Leetch (1988-89) and Gary Suter (1985-86) for the most by a rookie blueliner.

Hutson, selected 62nd overall by Montreal at the 2022 NHL draft, is the Canadiens’ second Calder recipient in the expansion era after goaltender Ken Dryden (1971-72).

The 21-year-old was surprised with the trophy at a dinner attended by more than 50 family and friends.

Hutson was the first-place selection on 165 of the 191 ballots cast by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf was second in voting, followed by San Jose Sharks centre Macklin Celebrini.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

