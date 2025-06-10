Montreal Canadiens defenceman Lane Hutson named NHL rookie of the year

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Lane Hutson has won the 2024-25 Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year.

Hutson led rookies in scoring with six goals and 60 assists in his inaugural NHL season as the Canadiens made a surprise return to the playoffs this season.

His 60 assists matched Larry Murphy (1980-81) for the most by a rookie defenceman, while his 66 points trailed only Murphy, Brian Leetch (1988-89) and Gary Suter (1985-86) for the most by a rookie blueliner.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Hutson, selected 62nd overall by Montreal at the 2022 NHL draft, is the Canadiens’ second Calder recipient in the expansion era after goaltender Ken Dryden (1971-72).

The 21-year-old was surprised with the trophy at a dinner attended by more than 50 family and friends.

Hutson was the first-place selection on 165 of the 191 ballots cast by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf was second in voting, followed by San Jose Sharks centre Macklin Celebrini.