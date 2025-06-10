Menu

Crime

Man taken to hospital after random assault at The Forks, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 10, 2025 11:22 am
1 min read
Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada
RELATED: Winnipeg has retained its title as the violent crime capital of Canada, according to a new study from the Fraser Institute, with 675 violent crimes per 100,000 people – Feb 13, 2025
Winnipeg police say they’re looking for answers after a man was randomly assaulted at The Forks Friday night.

Police said they learned from witnesses that the 30-year-old victim was outside between The Forks Market and Johnston Terminal, around 11:15 p.m. when he was suddenly knocked to the ground by an unknown man and assaulted until he lost consciousness. Before walking away, the suspect allegedly stole an item belonging to the victim.

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition with what police say were serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Const. Stephen Spencer told 680 CJOB that there was no pre-existing connection between victim and suspect.

“As far as investigators could tell there was nothing that occurred that would lead to this kind of incident,” he said.

“From what the investigators learned from several witnesses and the victim, it was a completely random assault.”

According to police, an item stolen from the man was later thrown at a woman who was walking her dog near the Riverwalk. The suspect is described as between 25 and 35 years old, with a medium to heavy build. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, black shoes and a black New York Yankees cap, and was last seen in the Bonnycastle Park area near Assiniboine Avenue and Garry Street.

Investigators are hoping the woman will come forward, as she may have details that could be helpful.

“Investigators would like to talk to that woman,” Spencer said.

“Hopefully she remembers that incident and can come forward with some information that can assist the investigators as far as identifying the suspect.”

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

