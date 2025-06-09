SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Out-of-control wildfire burning in Squamish, people asked to avoid area

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted June 9, 2025 9:05 pm
1 min read
Crews on scene of out-of-control wildfire near Squamish
WATCH: Crews are rushing to the scene of an out-of-control wildfire in Squamish, B.C. The half-hectare fire is burning just above homes in the Northridge area.
Firefighters are battling an out-of-control wildfire in Squamish, B.C.

Flames and smoke were first spotted late Monday afternoon in the Northridge area between Dowad Drive and Depot Road, east of Highway 99.

The 0.5-hectare fire is burning just above some homes and as it is out of control, the BC Wildfire Centre says it could spread.

The area contains a network of popular mountain biking and hiking trails.

Squamish Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid the area and for motorists to avoid stopping on the highway to watch the fire.

