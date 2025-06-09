Out-of-control wildfire burning in Squamish, people asked to avoid area

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Firefighters are battling an out-of-control wildfire in Squamish, B.C.

Flames and smoke were first spotted late Monday afternoon in the Northridge area between Dowad Drive and Depot Road, east of Highway 99.

The 0.5-hectare fire is burning just above some homes and as it is out of control, the BC Wildfire Centre says it could spread.

Why is there no fire ban in the lower mainland of BC?? Fire now burning literally on the doorstep of #Squamish #forestfire pic.twitter.com/wfk5T7jCNu — WestCoastTyrant (@WestCoastTyrant) June 9, 2025

Story continues below advertisement

The area contains a network of popular mountain biking and hiking trails.

Squamish Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid the area and for motorists to avoid stopping on the highway to watch the fire.