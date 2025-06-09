Menu

Canada

RCMP investigate homicide after young mother found dead inside Penticton apartment building

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted June 9, 2025 8:58 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Penticton woman shot to death in apartment'
Penticton woman shot to death in apartment
WATCH: Penticton RCMP are investigating the shooting death of a woman in an apartment building on the city's busiest lakefront road. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, the victim's family is devastated by the crime.
For the family of Alexa Knodel, her sudden and tragic death is very difficult  to process.

“She was so young, had her whole life ahead of her,” said Ozwald Norris, Knodel’s cousin.

The Penticton woman, only 21 years old, was discovered dead in an apartment building in the 600-block of Lakeshore Drive over the weekend.

RCMP confirmed Monday they were called to the apartment building in the early hours of Saturday morning after receiving a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, police said they discovered a deceased woman with what RCMP described as a “significant” gunshot wound.

“Penticton RCMP investigative services have taken conduct of the investigation and are actively investigating,” said Cpl. Brett Urano with the BC RCMP.  “The investigation is currently in the early stages.”

Story continues below advertisement

Knodel was a single mother of one. According to her family, her son Maverick just turned one last month.

Norris described his cousin as the kindest person he knew and someone who loved children.

She was a coach at a Penticton gymnastics club.

“She always tried her hardest to be better for herself and then when Maverick, her son, came into the world, she told me she would do her best to do whatever she could for him,” said an emotional Norris.

According to police, an arrest was made but the person has been released from custody.

“A person was arrested on scene but has since been released pending further investigation,” Urano said.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP also said that the incident is an isolated case and there is no risk to public safety.

Norris said the family is desperate for more answers.

“When we finally get answers we will just be able to piece everything together for us and allow us to properly grieve,” Norris said.

Also grieving is Maverick’s father. He and Knodel separated a while back but were amicably co-parenting their son, the father’s sister told Global News.

The little boy is confused by his mother’s sudden absence.

“He knows there is something wrong and of course he sees all of us upset and crying but he doesn’t really know what is going on,” said a teary-eyed Adeana Murray, Knodel’s sister-in-law. “He does say “Mamma” and he knows she is not there, so that is obviously very sad to see.”

A GoFundMe page has now been started to support the child and his father as they try and piece together how and why Knodel’s life was brutally cut short.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Murray said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

