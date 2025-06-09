Hot spell persists in B.C. after breaking records

Send this page to someone via email

An early-season hot spell that has brought temperatures approaching 40 Celsius to parts of southern British Columbia, breaking more than a dozen daily heat records, won’t be lifting until at least Tuesday.

Lytton saw temperatures peak at 39.3 C on Sunday, making it the hottest spot in the country and breaking a daily record set two years ago.

Also among the 15 daily records set Sunday were temperatures of 31.7 C in Nanaimo and 32.3 C in Pitt Meadows, both breaking high marks set in 1903.

Environment Canada says the “early season heat event” will last into the week in Howe Sound, Whistler, Pemberton, and inland Vancouver Island, as well as Interior areas.

However, the agency says temperatures are set to cool on Tuesday elsewhere in the Lower Mainland and the southern island.

Daily high temperatures are expected to remain in the high 20s to low 30s in coastal areas, reaching into the mid-to-high 30s inland.