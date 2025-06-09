Menu

Hot spell persists in B.C. after breaking records

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2025 1:22 pm
1 min read
With the forecast calling for a long stretch of hot, dry weather over the coming days people are being reminded about the dangers associated with soaring temperatures.
An early-season hot spell that has brought temperatures approaching 40 Celsius to parts of southern British Columbia, breaking more than a dozen daily heat records, won’t be lifting until at least Tuesday.

Lytton saw temperatures peak at 39.3 C on Sunday, making it the hottest spot in the country and breaking a daily record set two years ago.

Also among the 15 daily records set Sunday were temperatures of 31.7 C in Nanaimo and 32.3 C in Pitt Meadows, both breaking high marks set in 1903.

Environment Canada says the “early season heat event” will last into the week in Howe Sound, Whistler, Pemberton, and inland Vancouver Island, as well as Interior areas.

However, the agency says temperatures are set to cool on Tuesday elsewhere in the Lower Mainland and the southern island.

Daily high temperatures are expected to remain in the high 20s to low 30s in coastal areas, reaching into the mid-to-high 30s inland.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

