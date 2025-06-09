Torontonians will soon be able to spot strawberry moon

Send this page to someone via email

Torontonians, get ready to look up.

The full moon in June, called the “Strawberry Moon,” will light up the sky on Wednesday, June 11.

Arguably one of the most beautiful moons of the year, it marks the start of early summer.

This celestial moon will rise in the southeast shortly after sunset and move low across the southern sky, setting in the southwest around dawn.

Despite its name, the moon won’t look red or pink, but rather large and golden. “Strawberry” comes from Native American traditions. June is the time when wild strawberries ripen in parts of Canada and the United States. Indigenous Peoples used this moon as a signal to start gathering the fruit.

This year’s phenomenon will reach peak illumination at 3:44 a.m. EDT on June 11, according to timeanddate.com. If the skies are clear, the best time to view the moon from Toronto and the GTA will be at 10 p.m. on June 10.

Other names for the strawberry moon include berries ripen moon, green corn moon and blooming moon, according to almanac.

This full moon comes just before the summer solstice, which falls on June 20 this year. About every 20 years, the full moon and the solstice happen on the same day.

The next full moon after this one will be the full buck moon, which will rise on July 10.