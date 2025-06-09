Gillam woman charged in killing of 65-year-old: Manitoba RCMP

See more sharing options

A Manitoba woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 65-year-old man in Gillam, RCMP say.

Officers were called to a home in the community just before 1 a.m. Friday, where they found the victim with critical injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, and the suspect, 22, was arrested.

Police said the victim and suspect knew each other.

Jodi Ann Ouskan of Gillam was taken into custody and will appear in court Monday.

Local RCMP, along with the Mounties’ major crime and forensic identification services, continue to investigate.