Saskatchewan harm reduction workers want voice in new rehab model

A little over a year ago, Saskatchewan joined Alberta and Ontario in a partnership to share data on what provincial rehabilitation efforts are working and what are not.
The partnership was based on Alberta’s recovery model, which is largely focused on flexible and more supportive rehabilitation programs.
Get breaking National news
Now, Saskatchewan Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr says not much data has been collected from Saskatchewan because only the facility in Estevan is operating with Alberta’s model. However, she says it is seeing a good success rate.
Carr says there are plans to expand the model to other facilities across the province, but as Katherine Ludwig explains in the video above, harm reduction workers feel they also should have a voice in the partnership.
- Canada to meet NATO’s 2% defence spending target this year: Carney
- DHL Express Canada locks out workers across the country, adding to parcel sector turmoil
- U.S. envoy closely eyes Canada defence spending; says NATO about collective defence
- Montreal bus and subway services disrupted as transit maintenance workers strike
Comments