Saskatchewan harm reduction workers want voice in new rehab model

Send this page to someone via email

A little over a year ago, Saskatchewan joined Alberta and Ontario in a partnership to share data on what provincial rehabilitation efforts are working and what are not.

The partnership was based on Alberta’s recovery model, which is largely focused on flexible and more supportive rehabilitation programs.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Now, Saskatchewan Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr says not much data has been collected from Saskatchewan because only the facility in Estevan is operating with Alberta’s model. However, she says it is seeing a good success rate.

Carr says there are plans to expand the model to other facilities across the province, but as Katherine Ludwig explains in the video above, harm reduction workers feel they also should have a voice in the partnership.