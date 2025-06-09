Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan harm reduction workers want voice in new rehab model

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted June 9, 2025 11:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan still working to learn from Alberta’s Recovery Model after year-long partnership'
Saskatchewan still working to learn from Alberta’s Recovery Model after year-long partnership
WATCH: Saskatchewan remains in the pilot phase of Alberta's Recovery Model after a year-long partnership.
A little over a year ago, Saskatchewan joined Alberta and Ontario in a partnership to share data on what provincial rehabilitation efforts are working and what are not.

The partnership was based on Alberta’s recovery model, which is largely focused on flexible and more supportive rehabilitation programs.

Now, Saskatchewan Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr says not much data has been collected from Saskatchewan because only the facility in Estevan is operating with Alberta’s model. However, she says it is seeing a good success rate.

Carr says there are plans to expand the model to other facilities across the province, but as Katherine Ludwig explains in the video above, harm reduction workers feel they also should have a voice in the partnership.

