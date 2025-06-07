Cooler weather, light rain helping some provinces in fight against wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government is boosting support it’s giving to wildfire evacuees, while officials say light rain and cooler temperatures this weekend could help keep some of the province’s larger fires in check.

Bryan Chartrand with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency told a news conference in Prince Albert, Sask., on Saturday that it’s been mostly “status quo” with the large fires in the past 24 hours.

In addition to more favourable weather, Chartrand says there haven’t been any new lightning-caused fires, and he says fires have also reached natural barriers such as lakes which have stopped their growth.

The province announced Saturday a hike in financial assistance for those registered with the SPSA, raising the amount provided to the head of household to $40 per day, up from $20, and additional household members will get $20 per day, up from $10.

Marlo Pritchard with the SPSA told the news conference that the government raised the amounts because it’s been a number of years since the supports have been increased.

The province says in its latest statement there are 24 active wildfires in Saskatchewan and 33 communities have evacuated.

“While we are hoping to soon have some individuals and families repatriated back to their communities, we know that some will have to continue to be evacuated as we deal with ensuring safe cleanup of these devastating wildfires,” Saskatchewan Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod said in a statement.

“Frontline crews and multiple agencies are working as quickly as possible to do so.”

Pritchard said the new support for evacuees, which he said remains between 10,000 and 15,000 people, is in addition to the $15 million the government is already supplying to the Canadian Red Cross for evacuee assistance.

He told Saturday’s news conference that people should not bring donations to hotels where evacuees are staying, noting the government will announce details, possibly early next week, on how people in Saskatchewan can help people displaced by fires.

Environment Canada said Saturday a low pressure system passing through the Prairies, currently in northern Saskatchewan and expected to move into Manitoba and northwestern Ontario by Monday, is expected to bring precipitation for areas hit by out-of-control forest fires.

The Manitoba government said despite rain in the forecast and temperatures cooling to seasonal levels, Manitoba continues to be under very high to extreme wildfire danger.

Northern Alberta was not expected to see much relief from the low-pressure system, according to Environment Canada, as there was little rain in the forecast.