Prime Minister Carney’s G7 invite to Modi sends ‘wrong’ message, Liberal MP says

Prime Minister Mark Carney is facing criticism from within his own party for inviting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the upcoming G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., despite allegations the Modi government orchestrated a campaign of violence in Canada.

Liberal MP Sukh Dhaliwal, who represents a riding in Surrey, B.C. with a large Sikh community, disagrees with Carney’s decision and says dozens of his constituents have reached out to him in “outrage.”

“It is sending the wrong message… that anyone can come into Canada and kill Canadians and they can walk away with impunity.”

“It’s not only the Sikh Canadians I’m hearing from. I’m hearing from a wide range of constituents on the issue.” Dhaliwal says he plans to raise their concerns to Carney.

Last fall, the RCMP accused India of murder, extortion and violence on Canadian soil.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau stood up in the House of Commons in September 2023, saying Canada had “credible evidence” agents of the Indian government were involved in the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“[India] has got to be held accountable… and fully cooperate with this investigation,” said Dhaliwal, pointing out that Nijjar lived in the his B.C. riding.

New Delhi has long denied any involvement in the killing and accused Trudeau of pursuing a “political agenda.”

Carney defended reaching out to Modi, saying, “There are certain countries that should be at the table” for G7 discussions and that India has agreed to “continued law enforcement dialogue.”

On Saturday, Carney unveiled Canada’s “priorities” for the summit, which will place between June 15 and 17.

They include securing partnerships, building energy security, and protecting communities and the world by countering foreign interference and transnational repression.

“The fact that leaders from a number of countries have been invited to [G7] meeting does not and should not detract from the importance of the independent investigation that is ongoing,” Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand told journalists Saturday.

Vina Nadjibulla, vice-president of research and strategy at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, says the Carney government made the right call giving Modi a seat at the G7 table.

“We’re in a different moment when it comes to international relations,” said Nadjibulla.

India — the world’s fifth largest economy — has been invited to the last six G7 meetings. Nadjibulla says Canada needs to recalibrate its relationships in the Indo-Pacific to reduce its “overreliance” on the U.S.

“From tariffs to the trade agenda and to the realignment that we’re seeing around the world of different powers, I think it’s important for Canada to approach diplomacy differently,” she said.