Province of Manitoba providing financial support for wildfire evacuees

Send this page to someone via email

The province says wildfire evacuees can now apply for financial support through a new program.

To be eligible for the Wildfire Incidental Support Program, evacuees must be either permanent Manitoba residents, have a primary residence in a community or First Nation with a mandatory evacuation and be registered with the Canadian Red Cross.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Those eligible who are 12 and under will receive $27 a day, while those aged 13 and older will get $34 a day.

To register with the Canadian Red Cross, you can visit https://www.redcross.ca/2025manitobawildfires or call 1-800-863-6582 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.