Fire

Province of Manitoba providing financial support for wildfire evacuees

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted June 6, 2025 6:13 pm
Province of Manitoba providing financial support for wildfire evacuees
The province says wildfire evacuees can now apply for financial support through a new program
The province says wildfire evacuees can now apply for financial support through a new program.

To be eligible for the Wildfire Incidental Support Program, evacuees must be either permanent Manitoba residents, have a primary residence in a community or First Nation with a mandatory evacuation and be registered with the Canadian Red Cross.

Those eligible who are 12 and under will receive $27 a day, while those aged 13 and older will get $34 a day.

To register with the Canadian Red Cross, you can visit https://www.redcross.ca/2025manitobawildfires or call 1-800-863-6582 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

