Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ring camera catches black bear roaming around quiet Hudson, Que., community

By Tim Sargeant Global News
Posted June 6, 2025 6:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bear spotted roaming in quiet Hudson, Que., community'
Bear spotted roaming in quiet Hudson, Que., community
Residents living in Hudson had an unwelcome visitor this week. A black bear was spotted trespassing on people's properties. It's causing concern among residents in the quiet community. As Global's Tim Sargeant reports, sightings of the massive mammal have become the talk of the town.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

In the early morning quiet on Thursday, a black bear appeared, roaming the yard of a Hudson, Que., resident.

Silvia McNally told Global News she was standing in her sunroom having a morning coffee when she couldn’t believe what she saw outside her window.

“A big black shiny bear in my driveway,” McNally said.

McNally told her kids and a local firefighter. She then told her neighbour who was cleaning up garbage after the trash bin was ransacked.

“And I said, ‘Just so that you know, it was a bear.’ And he looked at me and what? I said a bear.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

That same neighbour’s security cameras captured the wild animal walking in front of the house.

“(I was in) disbelief. I think it’s pretty cool that we have that much wildlife around us,” Tara Doherty told Global.

Story continues below advertisement

Doherty says normally it’s racoons that go through her household waste. This is the first time the Hudson resident has ever seen a bear in the area.

“It’s not every day you get a bear coming through a town like this,” she said.

Trending Now

Doherty says she’s not nervous about a bear on the loose, but she posted her video on social media just to alert the population.

“My hope is that the bear has made it to wherever it is going without anybody capturing it. (I hope the bear) finds a new home to settle in,” Doherty said.

Homes in this area are spread out with lots of trees and green space for the bear to move around.

Town authorities are aware of the animal’s presence.

They’re warning people not to approach it, to bring pet food indoors and to call the wildlife department if spotted.

For the full story, watch the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices