Ring camera catches black bear roaming around quiet Hudson, Que., community

In the early morning quiet on Thursday, a black bear appeared, roaming the yard of a Hudson, Que., resident.

Silvia McNally told Global News she was standing in her sunroom having a morning coffee when she couldn’t believe what she saw outside her window.

“A big black shiny bear in my driveway,” McNally said.

McNally told her kids and a local firefighter. She then told her neighbour who was cleaning up garbage after the trash bin was ransacked.

“And I said, ‘Just so that you know, it was a bear.’ And he looked at me and what? I said a bear.”

That same neighbour’s security cameras captured the wild animal walking in front of the house.

“(I was in) disbelief. I think it’s pretty cool that we have that much wildlife around us,” Tara Doherty told Global.

Doherty says normally it’s racoons that go through her household waste. This is the first time the Hudson resident has ever seen a bear in the area.

“It’s not every day you get a bear coming through a town like this,” she said.

Doherty says she’s not nervous about a bear on the loose, but she posted her video on social media just to alert the population.

“My hope is that the bear has made it to wherever it is going without anybody capturing it. (I hope the bear) finds a new home to settle in,” Doherty said.

Homes in this area are spread out with lots of trees and green space for the bear to move around.

Town authorities are aware of the animal’s presence.

They’re warning people not to approach it, to bring pet food indoors and to call the wildlife department if spotted.

